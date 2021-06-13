Cancel
WNBA Game Highlights

WNBA Seattle Storm | GAME RECAP: Storm 89, Sun 66

 7 days ago

Breanna Stewart finishes with 22 points including a season-high four three-pointers as the Storm put out the Sun on the road.

The latest game highlights and updates of WNBA

