WNBA Seattle Storm | GAME RECAP: Storm 89, Sun 66

Well, apparently the Sky is my limit. I lost betting on Chicago again yesterday, for the third time in five days. Strangely, I felt better because the Sky only gave away a four-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Sparks, instead of their usual ten points or so; I believe psychiatrists call that the bargaining phase. Readers might be relieved knowing Chicago doesn’t play for four days, but I want to stay in practice, so during those days, I plan to incorrectly predict other sports or just day-to-day life in the Windy City. So today put your money on the Cubs -42.5 against the Giants, place a wager that tomorrow it will hail in Chicago, and during the week put your life savings on Oprah not talking about herself in the third person. I think psychiatrists call that consistency.