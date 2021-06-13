5-star DT reacts to Clemson visit

Clemson played host this weekend to a longtime priority defensive tackle target.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star Travis Shaw attended the Tigers’ Elite Retreat and reacted to the visit on social media Sunday afternoon, tweeting out photos of him with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates as well as several current Clemson defensive tackles and fellow Clemson defensive line target Caden Curry.

Shaw (6-5, 310) is ranked as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.

