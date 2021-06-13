Cancel
Tickets Auctioned: For $28 Million In Space With Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELuck for a ten-minute flight with Jeff Bezos: A seat for the first manned spaceflight of a new Blue Origin space capsule has been auctioned for $28 million. It was not initially clear who the winning bidder in Saturday’s auction was. The flight is scheduled to begin with the “New Shepard” missile on July 20. Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, who founded Blue Origin, wants to take a seat in the capsule with his brother Mark.

