Tickets Auctioned: For $28 Million In Space With Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and his brother, Mark, are scheduled to jettison themselves into the cold void of space on July 20, alongside an auction winner who paid $28 million for their seat and one additional passenger (presumably with at least some degree of aeronautic experience). The trip is scheduled to last 11-minutes aboard the New Shepard — the reusable rocket designed and built by Bezos’ spacefaring glamour project, Blue Origin. At least 50,000 people would like that flight time to last much, much longer.