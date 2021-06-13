Major gas line rupture in San Elizario forces Socorro Road closure

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas -- A major gas line ruptured Sunday afternoon in San Elizario, according to fire officials.

San Elizario Fire Rescue said a stretch of Socorro Road, from Glorietta to Dindinger roads, was shut down as crews worked to deal with the ruptured gas line.

Fire officials warned people to stay clear of the entire area.

No further details were immediately available.

