San Elizario, TX

Major gas line rupture in San Elizario forces Socorro Road closure

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
 7 days ago
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas -- A major gas line ruptured Sunday afternoon in San Elizario, according to fire officials.

San Elizario Fire Rescue said a stretch of Socorro Road, from Glorietta to Dindinger roads, was shut down as crews worked to deal with the ruptured gas line.

Fire officials warned people to stay clear of the entire area.

No further details were immediately available.

The post Major gas line rupture in San Elizario forces Socorro Road closure appeared first on KVIA .

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

