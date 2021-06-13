Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

ross barney architects unveils a vibrant 'railyard park' along railroad in rogers, arkansas

designboom.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss barney architects unveils its railyard park development in the city of rogers, arkansas. the project marks the design of a new downtown park that will enhance economic development, spur placemaking, and improve connectivity. situated on the east boundary of rogers’ historic downtown district, the new park has the potential to capitalize on recent public space investments and help to make downtown rogers a regional destination. the public park space covers around 200,000 square feet, or five acres.

www.designboom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Ross Barney Architects#Rogers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Health Corridor URD focuses on transportation

COEUR d'ALENE — A virtual public presentation on the Health Corridor Urban Renewal District brought up old worries about agency control over private property. Still, officials say developers have no intention of undue impositions. Spanning 263 acres surrounding Kootenai Health, the URD master plan addresses challenges presented by the growing...
Politicsstpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Neighborhood prevails over developer with connections

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. This story was written collaboratively by members of the Residents For a Better Lealman...
Ketchum, IDIdaho Mountain Express

For Local Prankster, Housing Is Now Or ‘Neverest’

Ketchum resident and affordable housing advocate Nick Harman—well known around town for his April Fool’s send-ups of local political topics—found a new target this week in the shape of a tent compound set up at River Run for the endurance event Everesting 29029, which challenges participants to hike the equivalent vertical to the world’s tallest peak via laps on Baldy. This sign for the “Neverest Residences,” which Harman posted outside the parking lot, recalled another tent proposal—though this one costs a little more than the one pitched (and since withdrawn) by Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw to house workers in Rotary Park. Contestants could pay $10,995 for a stay in the two-person tents for the duration of the event. Meanwhile, Harman’s “Moving Mountains” GoFundMe, an effort to raise and channel $9 million for affordable housing through the Spur Community Foundation, faces a steeper climb than this weekend’s hikers: On Thursday afternoon, seven days in, it had raised $225 toward its seven-figure goal.
Coeur D'alene, IDThe Spokesman-Review

Condo, office project to fill last space in the Village at Riverstone in Coeur d’Alene

A new mixed-use project will bring additional condominiums and office space to the Riverstone master-planned community in Coeur d’Alene. Village at Riverstone developer John Stone, and business partners Nikole Cummings and Ryan Martin are building CornerStone, a four-story, 57,000-square-foot structure near the northwest corner of Riverstone Drive and Beebe Boulevard.
De Motte, INNewsbug.info

Sculpture unveiled at DeMotte's Spencer Park

DEMOTTE, Ind. — Cory Malchow, an artist whose work resides in Wisconsin, has recently created a beautiful sculpture for the town of Demotte inside of Spencer Park. The unveiling of the sculpture was performed at 9 a.m. on June 12, and the citizens of Demotte all gathered around near the fountain for the reveal.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Iles Park unveils new playground

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Iles Park in Springfield celebrated a new set of play equipment. The Springfield Park District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new playground Monday morning. This equipment is the first part of the redevelopment project at the park, which will also include ADA walking paths, new...
Breckenridge, COSummit Daily News

Utility work along Park and Watson avenues to cause delays in Breckenridge

Drivers should expect delays during utility work along Park Avenue and Watson Avenue near the Breckenridge Station from Monday, June 14, to July 1. The area will remain accessible to vehicles throughout the work, but motorists should expect minor delays and changes to turn lane operations during the project, particularly along Watson Avenue near Breckenridge Station.
Algonquin, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Algonquin unveils $800,000 reconstruction of Stoneybrook Park

Thanks, in part, to a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Algonquin officials recently unveiled an $800,000 rebuild of Stoneybrook Park. The $400,000 grant, secured through the state's Open Space Lands Acquisition Development program, allowed the village to construct a new facility with updated amenities on the three-acre site at 1200 North Huntington Drive. Stoneybrook Park was closed during construction in the fall and winter, but Village President Debby Sosine and others officially opened the park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last weekend.
thehamtramckreview.com

Caniff parking lot repaving is moving along

The Caniff city parking lot received its first layer of asphalt paving on Monday, after about a month’s worth of work to remove the old paving. The next layer will go on this Saturday, and after that, it comes down to striping parking lanes and installing new hi-tech parking meters.
Framingham, MAMetroWest Daily News

Designs for Framingham's first dog park to be unveiled Thursday

FRAMINGHAM — This week the community will get its first peek at final designs for Framingham’s first dog park. Parks and Recreation officials will unveil the designs during a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Residents can sign up to attend the virtual meeting by visiting https://www.framinghamma.gov/3162/Dog-Park. In March,...
Chesterton, INNWI.com

Newly renovated Dunes State Park pavilion unveiled

CHESTERTON — The renovated pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park has been a long time coming, but seven years and more than $5 million later, it’s opening to the public soon. The pavilion’s general store is already open, selling snacks, soft drinks, phone chargers, beach towels and more to beachgoers....
Rogers, ARnwaonline.com

Railyard Loop circles Rogers

It doesn't take miles of pedaling on the area's bike and pedestrian trails to see the entire canvas of scenery on the Northwest Arkansas landscape. Trails meander through quiet forests, neighborhoods, downtowns and busy industrial sites. That's definitely the case with Railyard Loop, a 15-mile route that circles Rogers. The...
Politicsthedailyline.com

Independent ward remap group unveils commissioners, expecting to gain aldermanic support ‘along the way’

Chaundra Van Dyk [left] and Madeleine Doubek of CHANGE Illinois spoke about a new independent ward remapping commission during a news conference on Tuesday. The work of an independent commission hoping to draw a new ward map for City Council will officially begin its work this week after leaders named members of the 13-person commission Tuesday, saying they hope to gain aldermanic support in the coming months.
West Palm Beach, FLcw34.com

West Palm Beach unveils jazz-themed park

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of West Palm Beach unveiled its Heart and Soul Park on Saturday. Before today, the park was just a piece of vacant land. The City Redevelopment Agency invested a lot of money to create the jazz park. It's located in the historic...
Volusia County, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

James Sowell plaque unveiling at Shell Harbor Park

The boat launch at Shell Harbor Park will soon bear the name of James Sowell. In conjunction with the Town of Pierson, the Volusia County Council will unveil the plaque in Sowell’s name at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Shell Harbor Park, 1800 Shell Harbor Road, Pierson. Sowell served...
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Kingsport creating new park along Holston River

KINGSPORT — The Model City is expanding its recreational reach to the banks of the Holston River later this year with the creation of a 24-acre park. Riverbend Park will be built behind the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive, stretching from Riverbend Drive to Wesley Road, according to conceptual drawings provided by the city.
Mexico, MOMexico Ledger

Proposed code changes address housing, storage

The city of Mexico will consider changes to the municipal code affecting the definition of accessory buildings in residential neighborhoods, as well as the size of housing, sheds and garages. If approved, the amendments will be applied to future construction. At last week’s meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission,...
Bronx, NYNews 12

$1.35 million renovations unveiled at Roberto Clemente State Park

Bronx residents celebrated the opening of the new playground at Roberto Clemente State Park in the Bronx Wednesday. The playground was fully renovated thanks to funding from Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and Council Member Vanessa Gibson's offices, with a partnership with NYC Parks. The $1.35 million renovation includes...