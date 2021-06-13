ross barney architects unveils a vibrant 'railyard park' along railroad in rogers, arkansas

Ketchum resident and affordable housing advocate Nick Harman—well known around town for his April Fool’s send-ups of local political topics—found a new target this week in the shape of a tent compound set up at River Run for the endurance event Everesting 29029, which challenges participants to hike the equivalent vertical to the world’s tallest peak via laps on Baldy. This sign for the “Neverest Residences,” which Harman posted outside the parking lot, recalled another tent proposal—though this one costs a little more than the one pitched (and since withdrawn) by Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw to house workers in Rotary Park. Contestants could pay $10,995 for a stay in the two-person tents for the duration of the event. Meanwhile, Harman’s “Moving Mountains” GoFundMe, an effort to raise and channel $9 million for affordable housing through the Spur Community Foundation, faces a steeper climb than this weekend’s hikers: On Thursday afternoon, seven days in, it had raised $225 toward its seven-figure goal.