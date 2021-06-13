ross barney architects unveils a vibrant 'railyard park' along railroad in rogers, arkansas
Ross barney architects unveils its railyard park development in the city of rogers, arkansas. the project marks the design of a new downtown park that will enhance economic development, spur placemaking, and improve connectivity. situated on the east boundary of rogers’ historic downtown district, the new park has the potential to capitalize on recent public space investments and help to make downtown rogers a regional destination. the public park space covers around 200,000 square feet, or five acres.www.designboom.com