If offense wins games, then defense does what? For Texas, it'll be helping them claim a Big 12 title in the first season under Steve Sarkisian. For Texas, this will be the third defensive coordinator in three seasons. Todd Orlando is with USC and Chris Ash was not retained when Sarkisian was hired. Now, it will be up to Pete Kwiatkowski to find the right 11 to start in his 4-2-5 system.