9 Fantastic Chocolate Shops To Try In Michigan

Michigan is one of the nation’s top producers of sugar beets, so it makes sense that chocolate products like fudge are popular there. Chocolate is a multisensory experience. In addition to the variation in taste from bittersweet to semisweet and milk chocolate, I love the snapping sound of well-tempered chocolate. The aroma of melted chocolate pulls you into some shops, while the sight of demonstrations in others through large glass windows will capture your attention. Many of Michigan’s chocolate shops have stood the test of time; some have been making chocolate for more than 100 years.