Savannah Guthrie‘s time as the guest host of Jeopardy has nearly arrived, and the Today anchor is opening up about her time on the game show. In an interview with People, Guthrie discussed the hosting duties, Alex Trebek‘s legacy, and why she won’t be stepping into the role full-time. She assured viewers not to worry — if they didn’t want her as the permanent host of the hit ABC game show, she’s just a temporary replacement.