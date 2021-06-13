Cancel
NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Donovan Mitchell Of The Jazz Tweets About Kyrie Irving Injury

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz Tweeted his well wishes for Kyrie Irving who went down due to a right ankle injury during Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

The Tweet from Mitchell can be seen in a post below.

Irving will miss the rest of Game 4, and a photo of Irving leaving the game can be seen below from ESPN's SportsCenter and the Nets announcement can also be seen below.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
