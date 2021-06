Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. believes that YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul “has a good chance” to beat Tyron Woodley in their boxing match. Paul meets Woodley on August 28 in the biggest boxing match of Paul’s career to date. After knocking out Woodley’s teammate Ben Askren in his last fight, the matchup with Woodley became hotly rumored and it will now happen later this summer. Paul is the slight favorite to get the win in the fight according to the sportsbooks, although there are still many fans who believe that Woodley is going to smoke him. Regardless of what happens in this fight, it has all the makings of one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the summer.