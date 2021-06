It’s the annual respite between Spring practice and Fall camp starting for college football. With that, inevitably comes the discussion of playoff expansion. Discussions will move forward in July and further in the Fall. However, among university officials, athletic directors across the country, and media executives around the game a 12 team playoff expansion is beginning to gain momentum. In a hypothetical June scenario, we’ll take you through what this could potentially look like by incorporating the bowls, schedules, and formats for a playoff expansion such as this.