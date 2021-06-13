Why Guardians of the Galaxy Is Not a Multiplayer Game
Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a new video game in which players take on the role of Star Lord and command a team of Guardians. Much like Square’s Avengers game, it’s easy to think that Guardians of the Galaxy would be a co-op multiplayer game, with each player controlling the likes of Star Lord, Drax, Gamora, Groot, or Rocket Raccoon. But instead, Guardians of the Galaxy is a single player game. We spoke to Eidos Montreal to find out why.www.ign.com