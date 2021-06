Home Town star Erin Napier has been using her Instagram page to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the sausage is made for years. Even when the first season was airing back in 2016 and 2017, Napier and her husband, Ben Napier, were not afraid to spill some secrets. One of the secrets they revealed early on in the show's run was who actually buys the furnishings seen on the show and who gets to keep them.