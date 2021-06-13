Cancel
17 Samsung Bugs Have Been Discovered to Farm User Data

By Write for us
iotgadgets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has now ran over to go patch the 17 bugs that they found, which has potential use to farm user data. The issues were found by Sergey Toshin, founder of the software security system Oversecured, specializing in mobile devices. Lately, the company has been busy identifying bugs in Samsung's mobile devices, such as certain exploits that can be used to install third-party apps, without the user's consent, and give the app full admin access over the device. Unfortunately, Oversecured was said to report back as 17 bugs were found.

