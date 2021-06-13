17 Samsung Bugs Have Been Discovered to Farm User Data

We keep on getting some nice deals over at Samsung.com, where you will find anything for everyone. First up, a recurring deal lets you grab a new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone starting at just $100 after an eligible trade-in that can get you up to $700 savings. The entry-level variant comes powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. However, you can also grab the larger Samsung Galaxy S21+ of the more potent Galaxy S21 Ultra for $300 and $500, respectively, after the possible $700 discount received by trading in your current device.