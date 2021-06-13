NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kyrie Irving Injury Status

Kyrie Irving has left Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee against the Bucks, and his status can be seen in posts below from FantasyLabs NBA and ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Rachel Nichols of ESPN also Tweeted more about what happened.

ESPN's SportsCenter also shared a photo of Irving going to the locker room, and a photo from House of Highlights shows Irving down in pain.

The Nets have announced Irving will not return to Game 4 in a Tweet.

The Nets lead the series 2-1 after winning the first two games in Brooklyn, and losing Game 3 in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball