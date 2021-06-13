Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kyrie Irving Injury Status

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 7 days ago

Kyrie Irving has left Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee against the Bucks, and his status can be seen in posts below from FantasyLabs NBA and ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Rachel Nichols of ESPN also Tweeted more about what happened.

ESPN's SportsCenter also shared a photo of Irving going to the locker room, and a photo from House of Highlights shows Irving down in pain.

The Nets have announced Irving will not return to Game 4 in a Tweet.

The Nets lead the series 2-1 after winning the first two games in Brooklyn, and losing Game 3 in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
