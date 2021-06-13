OU Offensive Tackle Stacey Wilkins Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma redshirt freshman offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins announced on Saturday he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Wilkins wrote in part on Twitter, “To my teammates, I will forever be thankful for the brotherhood and bond that was created on and off the field as well as in the locker room,” read his statement in part. “I will forever bleed crimson and cream regardless of where God takes me. With that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining.”