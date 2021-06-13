Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About Kyrie Irving Injury

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 7 days ago

Kyrie Irving left Game 4 between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half due to an apparent ankle injury (see Tweet below from SportsCenter).

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers who used to be teammates with Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers Tweeted about what happened, and the post from James can be seen below.

The Nets have announced Irving will miss the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach.
  PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round.
  PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
The Nets seemed to be in total control of their series against the Bucks after two impressive wins to open the series, but the momentum has shifted massively to Milwaukee’s favor after the Bucks took Game 4 on Sunday. After willing their way back in the series with an excellent defensive performance in Game 3, the Bucks were lights out from the field in Game 4, and, more importantly, the Nets lost Kyrie Irving to an ankle injury and could be without their star guard moving forward.
