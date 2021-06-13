Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights

Autosport Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of the highlights from the 8 Hours of Portimao. Watch the full race here.

www.autosport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Algarve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
World
Country
Portugal
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldBikeRadar

Planning for retirement, Portugal cycling

Ciao! I'm looking to retire with my wife on the Lisbon Coast, Portugal in about 5 years if I make it!! Currently looking for property. Was looking at the map, I found that about 70km from the Lisbon Coast you can reach some mountains max 1,300m in Serra de Montejunto range and have investigated some really good climbs at least 5 and quiet long 10km. I do remember seeing many cyclists climbing the Lisbon Coast, north along the coast which looked quiet challenging, but to Serra de Montejunto looks to be a I reckon a 170km round trip ride by the time you ride 2-3 climbs as well, that could be a once or twice ride a month for me and looks fantastic and popular with cyclists. I think Portugal looks to be a really under estimated cycling country some of their passes exceed 2,000m further up north near Spain. We were thinking about Algave which I understand is excellent for cycling but I went there in winter once and just found the place a bit empty and depressing, living fairly close to Lisbon would suite us both. Plus I found the Algave in the summer full of bars etc, not me bit like Southern Spain in places. We were thinking of Mallorca but property prices seem crazy and my wife is fluent in Portuguese and I'm not bad either. If any one has cycled around the Lisbon region any suggestions would be great and any clubs.
Soccervavel.com

Highlights: Portugal 4-0 Israel in friendly match

We will stop here with our broadcast. Thank you very much for choosing VAVEL and staying with us to follow the Portugal vs Israel duel. Have a great afternoon and see you next time!. 4:52 PM11 hours ago. COMING SOON: EUROCUP. Portugal goes in search of its second European Championship...
Motorsportsnewpaper24.com

WEC – Le Mans ticket gross sales to open on June 21 – NEWPAPER24

WEC – Le Mans ticket gross sales to open on June 21. Following final yr’s occasion staged behind closed doorways, the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans, scheduled from August 21-22, is about to welcome followers. The long-lasting race is likely one of the highlights of the calendar of FIA-regulated...
Worldijf.org

Portugal: Brave From the Beginning

The President of the Portugal Judo Federation, Mr Jorge Fernandes, has been unmistakably progressive in his approach, brave from the very beginning of the pandemic. “The government sanctioned us to start again in June 2020; in hindsight, a very early step forward within the pandemic, but a good step. We...
Motorsportsracer.com

Toyota No. 8 wins Portimao WEC tactical duel

Toyota claimed a victory in its 100th World Endurance Championship race at Algarve in the inaugural FIA WEC 8 Hours of Portimao, after a topsy-turvy race-long fight with Signatech Alpine. The No. 8 GR010 HYBRID of Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley took the win over the No. 7...
Motorsportsnewpaper24.com

WEC: 8 Hours of Portimão preview – NEWPAPER24

Following Could’s season-opening occasion at Spa-Francorchamps, marking the start of the Hypercar period within the FIA World Endurance Championship, the championship strikes south for its second spherical, to race on Portuguese soil for the primary time, on the world-class Autódromo Internacional do Algarve. Race period: 8 hours. Location: The Autódromo...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut

Westbrook believes the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH is a race-ready package ahead of its debut in this weekend's Portimao 8 Hours, the second round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship. "We are really confident in the car: how it performs on track and in its reliability," said Westbrook, who shares the...
Motorsportsracer.com

Jota LMP2 leads Hypercars in Portugal WEC practice

The FIA World Endurance Championship made its debut in a new country (Portugal) and a new venue, as the Algarve International Circuit, close to Portimao welcomed the 32-car entry with baking temperatures and a stiff breeze. The weekend started proceedings with a 90-minute Free Practice session around the 2.49-mile circuit...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Race from the sun ends with an hour to spare as Portugal moves to amber list

Portugal’s three brief weeks in the sun, from the perspective of British holidaymakers, ended at 3am when the final evacuation flight touched down at Doncaster Sheffield airport. The passengers on the delayed Wizz Air Airbus from Faro avoided quarantine by just an hour.The chaotic rush home for tens of thousands of British holidaymakers was triggered by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps.On Thursday 3 June he announced Portugal would move from the quarantine-free “green list” to the “amber list” – requiring 10 days of self-isolation – at 4am on Tuesday.Sixty flights departed from Portugal to the UK on Monday carrying an estimated...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test

DTM convert Scherer was set to share United's #22 Oreca with Phil Hanson and Paul di Resta for the eight-hour race after winning on his WEC debut with the team last time out at Spa. However, on Friday morning it was revealed in a stewards' bulletin that Scherer had tested...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Portimao WEC: #8 car wins after Toyota team orders

Buemi brought the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid to the finish at the Algarve International Circuit narrowly ahead of the #7 of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez after a confusing double team order call, with Buemi briefly being ordered to let Lopez past before being handed the lead once again.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Portimao WEC: Toyota in control at half-distance

From pole position, Nicolas Lapierre stretched a small lead at the wheel of the Signatech-run Alpine A480-Gibson ahead of the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids driven by Sebastien Buemi and Jose Maria Lopez during the opening stint. But a pattern soon emerged with the Alpine running much shorter stints, as Lapierre...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Portimao WEC: United LMP2 leads Alpine in final practice

The ex-Formula 1 driver knocked two tenths from the lap with which he had topped the Saturday morning session in United's solo Oreca 07-Gibson, the Scot getting down to a 1m31.628s to top the times over the final 60 minutes of practice. The time gave him the top spot by...
Motorsportsfiawtcr.com

Build-up to WTCR Race of Portugal is go!

The build-up to the first WTCR Race of Portugal to take place at Circuito do Estoril is underway. Scheduled from June 25-27, WTCR Race of Portugal is the second event of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. It’s being held at the venue close to Lisbon later...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Alpine expects fuel mileage disadvantage for full WEC season

The French manufacturer claimed pole position for Sunday's Portimao 8 Hours WEC round with its Alpine A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 car, but is facing the prospect of having to make at least one extra pitstop in the race. Signatech boss Philippe Sinault, whose team runs the Alpine WEC programme, had argued...
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

SECOND FIA WEC POLE POSITION IN A ROW FOR PORSCHE

Porsche tackles round two of the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC in Portugal from the front row of the GTE-Pro-class grid. At the debut of the WEC on the 4.684-kilometre Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, works driver Kévin Estre turned the fastest lap with the ca. 515 PS Porsche 911 RSR in 1:37.986 minutes. With this, the Frenchman repeated his qualifying success from Spa-Francorchamps. His Italian teammate Gianmaria Bruni set the third quickest time on the undulating circuit in the backcountry of the Algarve in 1:38.389 minutes and takes up the race from the second grid row. Like at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the highlight of the WEC season, each of the two factory-run 911 fielded by Manthey will be manned by three drivers for the eight-hour race. The championship leaders Estre and Neel Jani (Switzerland) receive support from Denmark’s Michael Christensen. Bruni and the Austrian Richard Lietz join forces in the cockpit with French factory driver Frédéric Makowiecki.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Ex-Formula 1 trio win WEC round at Portimao

Ex-Formula 1 drivers Brendon Hartley, Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi were victorious in the 8 Hours of Portimao in the World Endurance Championship. Kamui Kobayashi, along with Jose Maria Lopez – who had been due to be in Formula 1 after signing with the failed USF1 team in 2010 – and Mike Conway, were locked in a race-long battle with their sister Toyota car, which had fellow ex-F1 colleagues Brendon Hartley, Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi piloting the #8 car in Portugal.