Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Watch Kyrie Irving's Ankle Breaker Make Thanasis Antetokounmpo Fall

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 7 days ago

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets had an incredible crossover on Sunday afternoon in the first quarter of Game 4 in Milwaukee.

The crossover by Irving made Thanasis Antetokounmpo fall to the ground, and the video of the incredible highlight from Irving can be seen in a post that is embedded below from ESPN.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
157
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Playoffs Nets Bucks#The Brooklyn Nets#Espn#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#The Nba Draft#Wooden Award#Bleacher#Nba Mock Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kyrie Irving using crutches after ankle injury

Rachel Nichols: I’m told Kyrie was in a walking boot and using crutches after spraining his ankle during today’s Nets-Bucks Game 4. Steve Nash says that x-rays on the ankle were negative and that Kyrie will undergo further testing/evaluation tomorrow. 18 hours ago – via Twitter AdamZagoria. Adam Zagoria: Jeff...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Crazy Photo of Nets' Kyrie Irving's No-Look Pass Against Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center on Saturday night during Game 1 of their series. During the game, All-Star Kyrie Irving had an incredible pass to Kevin Durant, and the wonderful photos that caught the pass can be seen in a Twitter post below from YES Network's Michael Grady.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving's Ankle Injury Receives An Update After Game 4 Loss Vs. Bucks

Kyrie Irving has been lights out for the Brooklyn Nets so far this season and if the team wants any chance of winning the title, they need him in the lineup. Yesterday afternoon, the Nets went into Game 4 against the Bucks with a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series. The Nets had outplayed the Bucks throughout the series and it was expected that the Nets would go up 3-1 thanks to their firepower. In the end, this was not the case as Kyrie went down with an ankle injury, which allowed the Bucks to take advantage and tie the series.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Kyrie Irving out of Nets-Bucks playoff game with injury

MILWAUKEE — Injuries have bitten the Nets all season, and did so again when Kyrie Irving went down with a right ankle sprain during Sunday’s Eastern Conference semifinal Game 4. Irving left midway through the second quarter against the Bucks and was ruled out for the rest of the game....
NBAmorns.ca

Bucks tie series with Nets as Irving sprains ankle

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game...
NBASportsGrid

Kyrie Irving Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Bucks

Https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1404175415091073032. The Nets were already playing without James Harden, and now another member of their big three has been sidelined. Irving suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Sunday’s Game 4 vs. the Bucks, and he has been ruled out for the rest of the contest. He struggled to put any weight on the ankle while walking off the court, so it’s possible that he could miss additional time, as well. Mike James started the second half in place of Irving, while Jeff Green started in place of Bruce Brown.
NBAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Bucks even series with Nets as Kyrie Irving injured

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 34 points and 12 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 victory Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The series is tied at two games apiece...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Pacers Look Back On The Season Of Caris LeVert

The Indiana Pacers looked back on the season of Caris LeVert on Monday, and his highlights from the season can be seen in a post below that is embedded from the Pacers' Twitter account. LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 47 games between the Brooklyn Nets...
NBAsanjosesun.com

Kyrie Irving's ankle puts twist in Nets-Bucks series

The Brooklyn Nets survived the regular season without their "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving consistently on the floor at the same time to get the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They were not anticipating being forced to survive postseason games without members of their...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Watch James Harden Celebrate During Nets Bucks Game

James Harden is not playing on Thursday night in Game 3, but the All-Star guard is in Milwaukee cheering his team on. The Nets shared a clip of Bruce Brown making a basket to contribute to a Nets 8-0 run in the second quarter, and after the Bucks called timeout, Harden can be seen celebrating in the clip.