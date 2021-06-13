Cancel
Eagle County, CO

Does Eagle County have the political will to create more workforce housing?

By Scott Miller
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 7 days ago
Housing has been a local problem as long as anyone can remember. The situation today is perhaps worse than ever. But are we really serious about attacking the problem?. Bobby Lipnick has his doubts. Lipnick is a founding member of the Eagle County Housing Task Force, an all-volunteer group dedicated to helping find ways to create more workforce housing in the valley. That group, made up of members of both the public and private sectors, evaluates the housing situation and tries to craft ways for local governments, banks and developers to work together.

