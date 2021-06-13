NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Tweets About Kyrie Irving Injury

Kyrie Irving went to the locker room during the first half of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks (see Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter).

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN Tweeted about Irving, and his post can be seen embedded below.

The Nets have announced that Irving will miss the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain.

The Nets currently have a 2-1 series lead after winning the first two games in Brooklyn, and losing Game 3 in Milwaukee.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball