NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Tweets About Kyrie Irving Injury

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 7 days ago

Kyrie Irving went to the locker room during the first half of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks (see Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter).

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN Tweeted about Irving, and his post can be seen embedded below.

The Nets have announced that Irving will miss the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain.

The Nets currently have a 2-1 series lead after winning the first two games in Brooklyn, and losing Game 3 in Milwaukee.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
