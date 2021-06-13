please stop drawing ernie and bert kissing and shit they’re literally preschoolers. it’s creepy and weird.

QUÉBEC CITY, June 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On June 17, the Musée de la civilisation will open a very bold exhibition, entitled Oh Shit! Both serious and playful, this groundbreaking show will explore every facet of the world's most underrated, limitless resource. Immersed in the multidisciplinary museological approach that has set the Musée de la civilisation apart for over three decades, visitors will discover our complex relationship with excrement, the issues of managing fecal waste in Quebec and elsewhere in the world, and the health crises, sanitation issues and the hope that comes with reclaiming human dejecta.