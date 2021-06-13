Cancel
College Sports

Ex-Cal WR Demetris Robertson Plans to Transfer Again

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 7 days ago
Wide receiver Demetris Robertson, who played his freshman football season at Cal, plans to transfer for a second time, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Robertson spent the past three seasons at Georgia, but has placed his name in the transfer portal for his sixth college season.

Robertson came to Cal from Savannah, Ga., as a highly rated recruit in 2016. He was ranked as the nation’s No. 13 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver, according to 247Sports Composite. He is the Golden Bears’ third-highest-rated recruit in the past 20 years, behind only Keenan Allen and DeSean Jackson and just ahead of Marshawn Lynch.

Robertson had a big freshman season at Cal, which was coached by Sonny Dykes at the time. Robertson had 50 receptions for 767 yards and eight touchdowns in Dykes’ pass-friendly offense.

Robertson started the first two games of his sophomore season in 2017, which was Justin Wilcox’s first season as the Golden Bears head coach, and he had seven catches for 70 yards and two runs for 40 yards.

However, a sports hernia sidelined him for the rest of the season and he transferred to Georgia following the 2017 season.

He represented the big-play receiver Cal has lacked ever since he left.

The first time Robertson touched the ball for Georgia, Robertson ran for 72 yards and a touchdown against Austin Peay. However, he did not have a single reception in that 2018 season.

Robertson had in 30 catches for 333 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, when he started four games, but he recorded just 12 receptions for 110 yards in 2020.

The Bulldogs recently acquired wide receiver Arik Gilbert from LSU, and Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson are expected to be the other two starters in Georgia three-wideout set. Robertson was expected to compete for return duties.

Robertson had four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Georgia’s spring game.

Cover photo of Demetris Robertson by Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

