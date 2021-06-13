NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Nets Announce Kyrie Irving's Status For Remainder Of Game 4

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that Kyrie Irving will not return for the remainder of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon due to a right ankle sprain.

The Tweet from the Nets can be seen below.

Irving left the game in the second quarter, and a photo of him going to the locker room can be seen below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

