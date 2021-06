When NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar watched the 2018 documentary “Shut Up and Dribble,” even he was surprised by his own level of commitment to social justice causes. An activist throughout his playing career, Abdul-Jabbar tackled many issues, from promoting cultural heritage as a high school star from Harlem to refusing to participate in the 1968 Summer Olympics because he didn’t “feel very patriotic” after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The three-part documentary, which featured Abdul-Jabbar among other athletes, served as a reminder of his “long history with all of this,” he said.