Boruto Director Teases How 'Amazing' Episode 204 Will Be

My Hero Academia has reached 100 episodes with My Hero Academia season 5 episode 12, entitled 'The New Power and One for All'. According to released images and the translated description of the 12th episode, it seems like there's a lot in store for Deku and the other students in Class 1-A, along with the possibility of us finally exploring what the villains of the anime series have been up to. The My Hero Academia season 5 episode 11 reaction was intense from fans and the My Hero Academia season 5 episode 12 reaction will be just as surprising for anime fans. The 100th episode of My Hero Academia will be packed with a few more adventures from the students of Class 1-A. But now that the series has wrapped on the Joint Training Arc, fans can finally look forward to the League of Villains making an appearance for the long-awaited 'My Villain Academia' arc. The Boku No Hero Academia/My Hero Academia season 5 episode 12 preview gave us a lot to look forward to from Bakugou, Todoroki, and Izuku Midoriya and the entire Class 1A on the anime, and even glimpses of the My Hero Academia manga. In other anime news, Netflix hit us with a barrage of new anime on the 4th day of Netflix Geeked Week. One of the biggest reveals to come out of day 4: we got our first teaser of Kevin Smith's He-Man with Masters of the Universe: Revelation. We also got the trailer for the next entry in the Mobile Suit Gundam series! Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway will be a mix of traditional animation and CGI, which I think a lot of us anime fans have grown accustomed to with Netflix original anime shows. And finally, we got the official title for Aquaman 2! It's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom! We dive into all of this on today's episode of IGN The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson! #MyHeroAcademia #Anime #IGN.