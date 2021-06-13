Final score: Padres 7, Mets 3—Grand failure

The Mets were looking for a series sweep but one mighty blast off the bat of Fernando Tatis Jr. ended any hopes of that dream as the Mets fell to the Padres 7-3. Joey Lucchesi got the start for the Mets, and despite a leadoff home run to Tommy Pham, was excellent on the mound. He pitched five solid innings and gave up just the one run while striking out six Padre hitters. He even exited the game with the lead after Jose Peraza hit a home run to give the Mets a slim one-run lead.