Taco Bell to shell out free tacos to vaccinated Californians on June 15

As a Southern California-based brand, Taco Bell is saying thank you and cheering on fans doing their part to make California safe as the state fully reopens. "It's been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us," said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp. "We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated."