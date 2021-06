Any way you look at it, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is on a roll. Its shares skyrocketed more than 430% last year. The stock has close to doubled so far in 2021. Moderna keeps reporting more good news on a regular basis. Usually, the company's announcements serve as solid positive catalysts for the biotech stock. That's not always the case, though. Here's why Moderna just booked another $3 billion in vaccine orders and no one seemed to care.