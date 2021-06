When everyone previewed the NL West this season, the focus was only on three teams: the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies. This was a pretty reasonable decision, after all. The Dodgers were the defending champs and signed Trevor Bauer to improve their rotation. The Padres, already one of the most exciting teams in baseball, added Yu Darvish and Blake Snell in trades and the Rockies traded away Nolan Arenado in a move that was widely criticized.