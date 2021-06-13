Number of people killed by guns in US continues to rise

Twenty people were killed and at least 74 injured in a spate of shootings across the United States over the weekend.Police in Chicago say that in their city alone 36 people were shot, eight fatally, including a 15-year-old boy, since Friday night.Violence also broke out in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the early hours of Saturday morning when two people were killed and eight injured in an altercation outside a nightclub.This was followed by a string of shootings in New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia and Ohio. Police say that the Minneapolis killings took place when two men standing in a crowd...