Public Safety

Number of people killed by guns in US continues to rise

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least eight people were killed and another 48 were injured in eight mass shootings in six states over the weekend, according to data compiled by CNN and the Gun Violence Archive. CNN's Natasha Chen reports.

