WR Jamison Crowder said he was "a little surprised" when asked to take a pay cut. He expressed no bitterness, saying, "It's a business." He wouldn't say whether he considered refusing and testing the FA market. He took the high road, saying he's happy to be back. He played in a similar scheme in Washington, so it's not a big learning curve. Crowder said he had no reaction when they drafted Elijah Moore. He called him a "heck of a ball player."