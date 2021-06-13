Cancel
Mr. Potato Spread announces franchising opportunities

By Christian Fernsby
poandpo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile 2020 was a challenge, a black family-owned restaurant, Mr. Potato Spread, saw it as a pivotal moment to make or break them. Founders, and husband-and-wife team, Aaron and Lakita Spann, saw it as an opportunity to rise to the occasion, tapping back into the same hustle and mindset that took them from serving loaded potatoes from their home kitchen, then into a commercial kitchen, on to a food truck, then to their first QSR restaurant and now offering franchise opportunities.

www.poandpo.com
