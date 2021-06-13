Mr. Potato Spread announces franchising opportunities
While 2020 was a challenge, a black family-owned restaurant, Mr. Potato Spread, saw it as a pivotal moment to make or break them. Founders, and husband-and-wife team, Aaron and Lakita Spann, saw it as an opportunity to rise to the occasion, tapping back into the same hustle and mindset that took them from serving loaded potatoes from their home kitchen, then into a commercial kitchen, on to a food truck, then to their first QSR restaurant and now offering franchise opportunities.www.poandpo.com