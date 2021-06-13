Mr. Potato Spread announces franchising opportunities

When I started out cooking I didn’t even know what packages to buy. I mean there are like 100 different Japanese curry varieties, Mapo tofu boxes, and how many types of noodles can one grocery store have! If you didn’t watch your parents cook, then most of the times you wouldn’t have any idea of where to start. Over the years I have experimented with different brands and I have developed a preference of what types of boxes are the best tasting in my opinion. Today I want to focus on Japanese curry with chicken and potatoes, because it is amazing, and is one of the first things I got to cooking.