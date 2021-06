It seems like an eternity ago when virtually every day for two weeks had some sort of activity going on for Charlestown Pride Week and all in anticipation of the big Battle of Bunker Hill Day Parade that came the Sunday before June 17 – the actual Battle of Bunker Hill Day. It was a whirlwind of activities, exhausting but in a fun and enjoyable way. Then it was gone just like that. Everything was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and while most expected a return in 2021, that didn’t happen either. They say it only takes three to five years of inactivity to lose a community tradition, no matter how long and how treasured it had once been.