When I first heard that the fall 2020 semester was going to be online, like many of my peers, I was devastated. However, when my mom suggested that I could visit Taiwan, which was doing relatively well with COVID-19, I jumped at the opportunity and felt that it could be my silver lining during the pandemic. I immediately started to gather documents and look up flights. After months of waiting for my new passports, I was off by myself to Taiwan, the place I had once called home for eight years.