'It’s more than a pop-up shop': Black Village of RVA aims to support, connect and uplift local Black businesses
Darrick Hanks-Harris is a business owner in Richmond who makes desserts at It’s Mr. Baker bakery. Last year, as the pandemic continued to hamper the growth of small businesses, he found himself burnt out trying to sustain himself financially. After waiting five months for unemployment benefits, losing his car in April and getting in a T-bone accident in the fall, he needed a restart.richmond.com