The company will host a Hiring Event on June 17th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the company's Jeffersonville, IN, location (2005 Cooper Lane, Jeffersonville, IN, 47130). At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions in the area that include manager trainee (MT) as well as lumber yard and warehouse associate.