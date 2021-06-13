All Request Saturday Night Playlist for June 12, 2021 Uriah Heep

This is part concert review and part post-pandemic review. Let's start with Dirty Honey as a band. You will NEVER see a group of better musicians on any stage. There might be some worth discussing as equals, but I don't think I've ever seen a better group of musicians. It's hard to score drummers and vocalists, but the bass and especially guitar were so next-level it was mind-blowing. Singer Marc LaBelle had the crowd singing along whenever he wanted, and I know most of them never heard the songs they were singing before that night. I have to mention that Joyous Wolf really won the crowd over with a similar style and sound (I'm not sure what this "sound" is, but to me, it sounds like people who listen to a lot of Black Crows, Zeppelin, Aerosmith, and a few stoner rock bands).