All Request Saturday Night Playlist for June 12, 2021 Uriah Heep
Suprising response to Uriah Heep. When I was a teen it was one of my favorite Heavy rock bands, and apparently I wasn’t alone. More requests that we had time to play came in. I asked for vinyl cut suggestions from our two Uriah Heep albums, and The Wizard was played as it received the most votes. Thunderstorms were popping up around the area, which made it an interesting night. Thank you as always for your support of the show. Next week we’ll dig deep into Kansas!wmmq.com