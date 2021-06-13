Cancel
Food & Drinks

Sandwiches Beware: Provolone Cheese is Here

By Sarah Abrams
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the debate rages on over whether a hot dog is considered a sandwich, sandwich lovers can agree that the addition of cheese always makes a sandwich better. When you visit your local sub shop, there are so many options of cheese to choose from, it can be overwhelming. While not a Wisconsin famous cheese, provolone cheese is sold in most local delis and markets, making it the perfect sandwich topper.

ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Sandwiches#Cheese Curd#Grilled Cheese#Food Drink#Italian#Instagram#Eurocartsausages#Igourmet#Provolone Del Monaco#The European Union#Provolone Valpadana Dop#Provolone Dolce#Provolone Cheese View#Little Italy York#Fontina
