Six Inland baseball teams have advanced to CIF Southern Section championship games. Here are previews for each of the games. Arlington (21-11) vs. Millikan (23-4), 6 p.m. IE Varsity info: Arlington is seeking the program’s fourth section championship and first since winning the 2004 Division 1 title. The Lions are coached by one of the program’s own, Tim Kleveno (Class of 1996). Arlington has won two playoff games by one run and another by two runs. Jake Khaseampanth has been the Lions’ ace. He threw three innings in the semifinals but had to exit because of a finger injury. Andrew Rudd and Ryan Cole are options if Khasaempanth can’t go. Jack Kleveno is 8 for 15 with seven RBIs in the playoffs. Joe Alegre has homered twice in the postseason, including the game-winner in the quarterfinals against No. 2 seed Capistrano Valley Christian. Millikan is seeking the program’s fifth section title and first since winning Division 1 in 1992. The Rams knocked off top-seeded Hart in the semifinals. Cameron Sims (7-1) is the likely starting pitcher for Millikan.