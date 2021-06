A talented athlete who played basketball at Buford High in Georgia before heading to Munroe Day School in Quincy, Florida to play football, 6-4 1/4, 202 wide receiver Wyatt Sullivan is a player who had caught the attention of coaches at several smaller colleges heading into June and now he is ready to show the big boys what he can do. Visiting Georgia and Georgia Tech earlier this week, Sullivan was at Auburn on Friday and left impressed by what he saw from the Tigers with plans to return in less than a week.