Air travel continues to skyrocket, more Americans getting vaccinated against Covid-19. TSA says we’re back to pre-pandemic numbers. Last Friday, US airports screened a staggering two million people in a single day, the first time it has reached this level since March 2020. And the TSA is gearing up for a very busy summer season. But here’s the problem: When it comes to stealing, the rules have changed in many ways, so you can’t trust that things are the same. Here’s everything you need to know before you take your next flight.