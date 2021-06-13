Logan Gilbert delivers strong start as Mariners get to Shane Bieber, Indians

Shane Bieber did not have his best stuff today. Just look at those spin rates!. Read into that whatever you will (there is plenty of context about this, such as the Commissioner’s inaction, just waiting for you, reader) but Cleveland’s ace came under heavy fire and allowed five runs to the Mariners in fewer than six innings. Bryan Shaw stopped the bleeding and Trevor Stephan kept things stable for as long as he could. The reinforcements just never came.