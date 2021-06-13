Logan Gilbert delivers strong start as Mariners get to Shane Bieber, Indians
The prospect vs. the proven. With the Mariners looking to erase the disappointment from giving away a victory on Saturday night and also trying to salvage a last victory on what has been a brutal road trip, the starting pitching matchup of talented but inexperienced rookie Logan Gilbert vs. reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber didn’t seem like an equation that would result in success.www.seattletimes.com