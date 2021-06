The Boston Red Sox are reaching into their old back of tricks in order to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. Kiké Hernández and Alex Verdugo return to the top of the Red Sox batting order Thursday at Fenway Park for their series finale against the Houston Astros. Verdugo missed the first two games of the set due to back tightness. Hernández played both recent games against the Astros but batted at or near the bottom of the order.