Halo Infinite release date seemingly leaked for November

By Jordan Gerblick
Cover picture for the article

The Halo Infinite release date seems to have leaked from the official Xbox Brazil Twitter account, and it looks like we'll be reuniting with Master Chief in November. Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries confirmed during E3 2021 that Halo Infinite will be launching sometime in Holiday 2021, but now it looks like we have a more specific release date to look forward to. According to Xbox Brazil, Halo Infinite is launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on November 9.

