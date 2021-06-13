Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda trailer sets up Black Panther's fight with Klaw

"Marvel's Avengers," an action-adventure game based off of the hit comics and media franchise of the same name, seems like it should be a hit with superhero gaming fans. In 2020, Square Enix, a lead publisher in the gaming industry, and "Tomb Raider" developer Crystal Dynamics released a title that was supposed to bring superhero dream teams to life. In addition to a cinematic story with single-player and co-op modes, it has an online multiplayer that lets friends assemble teams of classic heroes. However, controversies such as the PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man DLC and a number of post launch issues seem to have taken their toll. Not only did the game bomb in sales, but it seems as though the game's playerbase has recently dropped to zero on than one occasion.