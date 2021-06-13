Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda trailer sets up Black Panther's fight with Klaw
Marvel's Avengers debuted a new trailer for its upcoming Black Panther expansion, titled War for Wakanda, during Square Enix's E3 2021 showcase today. We'd seen a brief teaser for the Marvel's Avengers Black Panther update, but today's E3 trailer really digs into the story arc being introduced in the upcoming expansion. The new trailer sets up the conflict between Black Panther and international arms dealer Ulysses Klaue, aka Klaw, seemingly the expansion's big bad.www.gamesradar.com