Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda trailer sets up Black Panther's fight with Klaw

By Jordan Gerblick
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel's Avengers debuted a new trailer for its upcoming Black Panther expansion, titled War for Wakanda, during Square Enix's E3 2021 showcase today. We'd seen a brief teaser for the Marvel's Avengers Black Panther update, but today's E3 trailer really digs into the story arc being introduced in the upcoming expansion. The new trailer sets up the conflict between Black Panther and international arms dealer Ulysses Klaue, aka Klaw, seemingly the expansion's big bad.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Serkis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Enix#Mcu#Dlc#Marvel S Avengers#Xbox One#Google Stadia#Asu#Sfx Magazine#Mmorpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
Comics
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Google
Related
Moviesboxden.com

Marvel casted Namor for Black Panther 2?

Dunno if this dusty low iq fu*k n*gga is still trying to get my attention but in case yo f*g**t a*s forgot what it looks like when you post. You know good and well Marvel Studios got the best steroids. Who the fu*k is that with the mask on ??
TV SeriesPosted by
Fatherly

‘Loki’ Review: Marvel’s Best Since ‘The Avengers’

For Loki, 2012 was literally yesterday. The titular trickster god of the new Marvel Disney+ jam isn’t the same man who teamed up with Thor in Ragnarok or briefly fought against Thanos in Infinity War. This is a throwback Loki, which is appropriate because the show itself is the most accessible, fun, and clever Marvel product since the “first” Avengers in 2012. With Loki, the novelty of the Marvel Cinematic Universe feels fresh again. Even if you’re lukewarm on Marvel in general, there’s a real chance you’ll love Loki. It’s exciting without being slavish to action schlock, and thoughtful without feeling like a discount philosophy class. No spoilers ahead.
Moviesmcuexchange.com

Tenoch Huerta Reportedly Playing Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The highly-awaited Black Panther sequel is gonna have the biggest villain showdown in the MCU since Thanos. The Illuminerdi is reporting that Tenoch Huerta, the Narcos star that was cast several months back in an anonymous role, is playing the Sub-Mariner in the film. They also report that several of the Atlanteans will make an appearance including Attuma and Namora.
Comicsstarwarsnewsnet.com

Marvel Unlimited: This Week’s Star Wars Releases

Marvel Unlimited is the Star Wars comic publisher’s subscription service. Think of it as like Netflix/Spotify but for Marvel comics. The comics are released on the service three months after they’re released for individual purchase (either physically/digitally). They’ve got the entire canon Marvel Star Wars back catalog in their library...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Namor Trends Following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Casting Rumors

Shooting on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to kick off at the end of next month, with the blockbuster second installment in the series poised to hit theaters in July 2022. It’s going to be a bittersweet experience for the cast, crew and fans given the absence Chadwick Boseman, but we’ve got every confidence in director Ryan Coogler to deliver a follow-up that furthers the story while also paying tribute to the leading man’s indelible legacy.
Moviessideshow.com

Marvel Teases Trailer Release for Avengers: Infinity War, Plus New Poster

Today, Marvel Studios announced that it will be releasing the highly-anticipated first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War- an ambitious amalgamation of every Avenger and ally across the cosmos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe- on November 29th, 2017. That’s tomorrow, and it feels like an infinity away already!. Just ahead of...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Marvel's Avengers' Playerbase Fell Off The Face Of The Earth

"Marvel's Avengers," an action-adventure game based off of the hit comics and media franchise of the same name, seems like it should be a hit with superhero gaming fans. In 2020, Square Enix, a lead publisher in the gaming industry, and "Tomb Raider" developer Crystal Dynamics released a title that was supposed to bring superhero dream teams to life. In addition to a cinematic story with single-player and co-op modes, it has an online multiplayer that lets friends assemble teams of classic heroes. However, controversies such as the PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man DLC and a number of post launch issues seem to have taken their toll. Not only did the game bomb in sales, but it seems as though the game's playerbase has recently dropped to zero on than one occasion.
Moviessideshow.com

Marvel Moves Avengers: Infinity War Release Date Up A Week!

Yesterday, in a surprise announcement that sent shockwaves throughout the multiverse, Marvel Studios revealed that its highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War film would premiere worldwide on April 27th, an entire week earlier than its original May 4th date. The announcement followed a cheeky exchange between Marvel Studios and Robert Downey Jr.,...
TV Seriessideshow.com

News about DC’s Stargirl Television Series, Marvel’s Black Panther Animated Series, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. DC Entertainment has revealed some new details about the upcoming live-action Stargirl series that will debut on its original DC Universe streaming service. Along with a title treatment, it was announced that the Stargirl series will be set apart from the Titans and Doom Patrol shows, with no immediate plans for crossover. DC Universe officially launches on September 15th.
Comicsjedinews.com

Preview of Marvel’s Star Wars #14

StarWars.com shares a first look at Marvel’s Star Wars #14 from writer Charles Soule and artist Ramon Rosana, with the issue crossing over with Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters, and centering on trying to save their abducted friend. Boba Fett has lost Han Solo. But who will recover...
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

In ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Marvel’s ‘Loki’ reveals what the character knew.

In ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Marvel’s ‘Loki’ reveals what the character knew. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has been a standout in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade. The figure has served the Avengers as both a good comrade and a terrifying foe. Loki has finally found his place in the spotlight thanks to a new critically acclaimed Disney+ series. The story of Loki picks up after the 2012 version of the god of mischief escaped in Avengers: Endgame, and the first episode explores Loki’s awareness of the time heist.