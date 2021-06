Hey gang! So this Saturday night is NXT TakeOver: In Your House, live on Peacock, and that means tonight is the last episode to set that show up, so you better believe there's going to be some heat in the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight. The main event for TakeOver was set last week, with Champion Karrion Kross demanding to defend his title in a Fatal Five-Way match against Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and Kyle O'Reilly at the event and it's being advertised that there will be a face-off with all five men tonight.