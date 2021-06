Two Wayne Central Students were awarded the Murphy-Doyle Scholarships on behalf on the Ontario Fire Company. One of the students was Hannah Ruffell who is a senior at Wayne Central and has a 95 out of 100 GPA. She’s a part of the National Honor Society, World Language Club, and Varsity Club. She’s the Vice President of the World Language Club. Her sports participation included Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Track, Varsity Soccer, and Varsity Volleyball, along with being Captain of the Varsity Softball team. Hannah was a member of the Rochester Police Department Explorer Post 655, worked as a Casey Park Camp Counselor and Child Care Watch, and is a Cashier at Tops Markets. Hannah plans to attend the University at Albany, majoring in Criminal Justice, with a minor in Forensic Science. Her goal is to become a law enforcement officer.