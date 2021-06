A girl with a rare genetic disease now has a service dog to help her with tasks she can’t do alone and it’s all thanks to the kindness of strangers. Jerrica Stone, 13, needs the service dog, but wait lists for charities can take several years and time is not on her side. So her family created a GoFundMe and raised $15-thousand for the dog that will help Jerrica live every moment she has to the fullest. Source: WCPO.