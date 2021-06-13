Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

More Babylon’s Fall shown at E3, revealed to be a live-service game

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough players mostly recognize PlatinumGames for its no-nonsense action games, its recent foray into the action RPG genre has brought them considerable success. NieR Automata became a surprise hit upon release, with players everywhere lauding it for its emotional storytelling and simple but polished action. The NieR Automata team’s next game, Babylon’s Fall, received a brand new trailer at the Square Enix E3 showcase along with a developer interview. Notably, the developer interview revealed that Babylon’s Fall will function as a live-service game, so PlatinumGames intends to drip-feed more and more content over time.

www.pcinvasion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babylon#Action Games#Platinumgames#Nier Automata#Square Enix E3#Dlc#Square Enix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Youtube
News Break
RPG
Related
FIFAthedailybuzz.io

E3 2021: Our predictions on what games will be shown at EA Play Live

E3 may be digital this year, but there’s still plenty to see and talk about. Leading up to the event, starting on June 12, we’re prepping with a list of predictions for some publishers. We’ve already covered the Xbox and Bethesda show. Today, we’re going to share some of our predictions about what Electronic Arts, or EA, is bringing to the E3 2021 season. The company will showcase its games on July 22 during its EA Play Live event.
Video Gameswmleader.com

‘Babylon’s Fall’ will put a co-op twist on the PlatinumGames formula

The last time we saw Babylon’s Fall, it looked like a stylish third-person action game. That much hasn’t changed, but what we now know about the game is that it will be an online co-op title. In Babylon’s Fall, you’ll make a character and party up with up to three other players to take on various dungeons. At the end of each one, you’ll earn items and materials you can use to further build out your character.
Video Gamespsu.com

Square Enix’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Is Reportedly Not A Live-Service

After the troubled release of Marvel’s Avengers from Square Enix, it appears that the publisher’s upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game will not be a live service. Revealed by Jason Schreier on the Triple Click Podcast, Square Enix’s game, which will be revealed at Square Enix Presents on June 13, he said that the game will not be a live-service, marking a surprising turn for the publisher after the release of Marvel’s Avengers.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Co-op action game Babylon’s Fall finally gets gameplay trailer

Babylon’s Fall finally has a substantial gameplay trailer, which was revealed at Square Enix’s E3 2021 Showcase. The new trailer is the first time it’s been seen since the game was first announced in 2018. Players will team up tackling challenging dungeons in an attempt to scale the titular tower.
Video Gamespunchjump.com

Babylon’s Fall to battle PS5, PS4, PC

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week announced Babylon’s Fall for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the PC. Developed by PlatinumGames, Babylon’s Fall is a live-service online hack-and-slash multiplayer RPG that will include team-based melee combat. A release date is to be determined.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to sign up for Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta – start date, contents, and more

Square Enix and Platinum Games’ online action RPG Babylon’s Fall may be far from its launch, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have the opportunity to experience it. The details for Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta have been revealed. This guide will give you the details you’ll need to know about testing the upcoming game, including its start date, contents, and more.
Video GamesGamespot

Babylon's Fall Confirmed To Be A Cooperative Action-RPG For PS5, PS4, PC

Platinum Games brought its upcoming action game Babylon's Fall to E3 2021 for the Square Enix showcase, giving us a new look at its stylish action. The PlayStation and PC game was announced a few years back, but this was one of our first looks at the game in extended detail--and now we know it's a cooperative game.
Video Gamesoperationrainfall.com

E3 2021: SacriFire A modern JRPG Shown off at PC Games Show

Today during the E3 PC Game Show a very interesting JRPG from developer Pixelated Milk called SacriFire was shown off. This great looking 90’s inspired JRPG is currently running a Kickstarter campaign with the goal of raising around 99k for development. SacriFire is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Co-op survival game ‘Wizard with a Gun’ revealed at Devolver Digital’s E3 Showcase

Amidst the traditional mayhem of the Devolver Digital E3 showcase were announcements for some truly interesting-looking games. One such title was Galvanic’s Wizard with a Gun. This isometric co-op survival game puts an interesting twist on the idea of wizards, asking the question: What if they had old-timey guns? The firearms in Wizard with a Gun aren’t your run-of-the-mill flintlocks and blunderbusses, but are, in fact, magical guns loaded with mystical bullets that fire off like spells!
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E3 2021: Starfield shown for the first time and confirms release date on Xbox Game Pass

The E3 2021 continues hand in hand with Bethesda, which begins its conference strong by showing, for the first time, Starfield, the long-awaited RPG spaceThe one we hadn’t seen any pictures of yet, and confirming its release date for the November 11, 2022. On the other hand, the company has been in charge of making clear the message that will be an exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, clearing all the doubts about PS5, and that, in addition, the launch day on Xbox Game Pass.
Video Gamescomicon.com

E3 2021: Reveals From The Freedom Games Spotlight

Indie publishing label, Freedom Games, is probably one of the lesser-known companies to have their own spotlight at E3 2021. They unveiled their upcoming catalog and there were quite a few number of games shown in such a short period of time. Afterburner Studios’ Dreamscaper is a surreal rogue-lite action...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New action RPG Babylon’s Fall unveiled at E3

Clément Ruggeri from Square Enix Europe has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about a new action RPG created by a partnership between Square Enix and PlatinumGames. The new trailer was unveiled during this years virtual E3 event and will be launching on the PlayStation 5 on PlayStation 4 and is currently in its closed beta development stage.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Babylon’s Fall Details Revealed, Can Be Played Solo or Online; Coming to PS4, PS5, and PC

Square Enix revealed new details about their PlatinumGames-codeveloped action title named Babylon’s Fall, in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. During gameplay, players can take control of various characters through fantasy-style levels. It was revealed that players can get through the game alone, but there is also 4-player online options. Further, it was revealed that the characters will take on a mission that never ends, even though there will be a narrative. However, players will fight through various flowers of enemies as they collect loot, and take on challenges.
Video GamesIGN

Ubisoft Massive's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Finally Revealed As First-Person Action-Adventure Game - E3 2021

Over four years after being announced, we've finally gotten a first look at Ubisoft Massive's Avatar game, which will arrive in 2022. Revealed in today's Ubisoft Forward E3 conference, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings us back to Pandora, the trailer providing glimpses of various beautiful biomes. It will be a first-person open world action-adventure game set in the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora featuring a living and reactive world. It will once again pit the Na'vi against humans and their mechs.
Video GamesOverclockers Club

Square Enix Reveals Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, and More at E3

The E3 news continues with Square Enix brought multiple titles with it, including an exclusive look at Babylon's Fall from PlatinumGames. In this game you will play as a Sentinel, a powerful warrior that will enter the Tower of Babylon with up to three friends, trying to overcome its challenges. Each Sentinel has a special piece of equipment called Gideon Coffins that can allow you to wield not only one weapon in each hand, but an additional two for a total of four, increasing the variation available for your strategies. The trailer is behind an age gate, so you will need to log into YouTube to view it, but here is a link: BABYLON'S FALL | E3 2021 Trailer.