More Babylon’s Fall shown at E3, revealed to be a live-service game
Although players mostly recognize PlatinumGames for its no-nonsense action games, its recent foray into the action RPG genre has brought them considerable success. NieR Automata became a surprise hit upon release, with players everywhere lauding it for its emotional storytelling and simple but polished action. The NieR Automata team’s next game, Babylon’s Fall, received a brand new trailer at the Square Enix E3 showcase along with a developer interview. Notably, the developer interview revealed that Babylon’s Fall will function as a live-service game, so PlatinumGames intends to drip-feed more and more content over time.www.pcinvasion.com